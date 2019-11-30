BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

In the second half of 2020, Germany plans to increase imports of oil, oil products and gas from Azerbaijan, Germany’s Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said.

Manig made the remark at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend reported from the event.

Nevertheless, Germany also plans to import products of the non-oil sector, because the non-oil sector is of paramount importance for the diversification of the economies of both countries, the ambassador noted.

