The German MDR public TV channel has showed a film about the activities of the Armenian mafia in this country and Europe as a whole, Trend reports Dec. 13.

The documentary by Axel Hemmerling and Ludwig Kendzia talks about armed conflicts that took place in Weimar, Erfurt and Eichsfeld cities in the federal state of Thuringia with participation of the Armenian mafia, as well as about prolonged conflicts among different mafia clans.

As a result of studying the documents of local law enforcement agencies of various regions in Germany, it was established that the aforementioned armed confrontations aren’t separate crimes, but in fact “wars” among mafia clans that have been going on for many years.

It is noted that the leaders of various Armenian mafia clans participated in these conflicts, the mafia groups of Berlin and East Germany were led by “thieves-in-law” from Belgium and France, through the mediation of the famous “thieves-in-law” of the former Soviet Union (Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine). Then, a relative “peace” was achieved in the conflict involving Armenian criminal groups.

It is reported that a multimillion car business, as well as the struggle to control the trade in stolen cars stand behind the incidents that took place in 2013 and 2014 in Weimar and Erfurt. Events in Eichsfeld are presented as a result of internal conflicts of one Armenian dynasty, which has been living in this city for more than 20 years and has family ties in Germany, France, Belgium and Armenia.

It is emphasized that intra-clan conflicts began back in 2005 from bloody showdowns with a fatal outcome, and in 2017 and 2018, these clashes resumed. In this regard, the police conducted operations and detentions several times. With reference to documents of law enforcement agencies, it is noted that the aforementioned family is engaged in illegal transit of cars between Germany and Belgium.

There is also evidence that there are drugs in cars transported to the federal states of Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. Clan members are also involved in the illegal trade in alcohol. It is reported that the mafia clan in Eichsfeld and the clans involved in armed clashes in 2013 and 2014 in Weimar and Erfurt are in no way connected.

The documentary “Godfathers in Germany: Armenian Mafia and Thieves in Law”, which was aired on Nov. 27, 2019 (https://www.mdr.de/tv/programm/video-359496_zc-12fce4ab_zs-6102e94c.html), tells about the organized criminal hierarchy of “thieves in law”, as well as about the Armenian mafia clans in Germany and Europe, arranged according to this model. The film also refers to the FATIL operation carried out in Germany against the Armenian mafia, and contains evidence of “business ties” of Armenian and Italian mafia clans (counterfeiting, drug trafficking).

The film also says that corruption and kleptocracy have been flourishing in Armenia for decades, the leaders of the Armenian mafia clans have connections with the former leadership of this country, and the new government declared war to “thieves in law.”

A person called Avetis Sadoyan, presented in the film as a professor who was granted asylum in Germany 10 years ago as a political migrant, talks about crime in Armenian society and the negative impact of kleptocracy on ordinary citizens. Sadoyan says that many people adopt the behavior of successful people, and these are usually criminal elements in Armenia.

He calls on the leaders of the “revolution” that occurred in Armenia to change this mentality. Sadoyan emphasizes that billions were taken out of the country through these mafia clans, he calls on German law enforcement agencies to help return the money to the Armenian people.

The film also reports that the “revolution” in Armenia didn’t change anything in Germany, and an example of this is that since 2015, Ashot Smbatyan has been Armenia’s permanent ambassador to Germany.

It is reported that after the shootings in Erfurt in 2014, Smbatyan suddenly makes a visit to Thuringia, during which he meets with the prime minister of the federal state. Also, at his urgent request, a meeting is held with the minister of the interior, where Smbatyan proposed to the minister cooperation between the federal state of Thuringia and Armenia. It is noted that the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany and the criminal police of the federal state of Thuringia met these actions of the Armenian ambassador with caution.

MDR channel and Der Spiegel magazine jointly investigate the activities of the Armenian mafia in Germany, and since November last year they have been publishing various information on this subject.

It is also noted that the Armenian Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan has connections with organized criminal groups. A documentary on this topic was supposed to be aired on Nov. 7, 2018, but, at the ambassador’s request, the Berlin court temporarily banned the broadcast of the film until the facts presented about the Armenian ambassador are checked.

The film also tells about the members of the Armenian mafia, which are well known to the public.

It is noted that the names of professional boxers Murat Karo and Arthur Abraham are mentioned in investigative documents, and facts have been presented confirming the participation of the above-mentioned criminal elements in the establishment of the German-Armenian forum with the participation of the Armenian ambassador, as well as German MPs Albert Weiler and Manfred Grund.

Both MPs are ardent lobbyists of the Armenians and are on Azerbaijan’s list of “persona non grata”.

German MP, president of the German-Armenian forum Albert Weiler notes that the topic of the Armenian mafia wasn’t officially discussed as part of the forum, due to the lack of direct connection of the issue to the agenda of the forum.

