The winners in 1500 meters athletics competitions among women and 2000 meters steeplechase competitions among men were named on the final day as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 27.

Among women, German athlete Antje Pfuller grabbed gold scoring 4 minutes 28 seconds.

Romanian athlete Maria Talida Sfarghiu grabbed silver scoring 4 minutes 29 seconds.

Spanish athlete Mireya Arnedillo grabbed bronze scoring 4 minutes 30 seconds.

Among men, Spanish athlete Paul Oriach grabbed gold scoring 5 minutes 49 seconds.

Athlete from Belarus Dmitry Savin grabbed silver scoring 5 minutes 57 seconds, while Italian athlete Giovanni Silly grabbed bronze scoring 5 minutes 58 seconds.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

