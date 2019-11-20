“I asked the co-chairs, to use everything in their power to release the detained doctor.” Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani said to Geneva Discussions co-chairmen at a meeting.

The minister also noted at the meeting that illegally arresting and kidnapping Georgian citizens is downright unacceptable.

“Once again I affirmed that Illegal detainment and kidnapping of Georgian citizens is categorically unacceptable. We are discussing every possible outcome, and we are in preparation of using internationally given instruments as effectively as possible. I hope that the process will end in a positive outcome and as soon as possible with the releasement of the Georgian doctor. We will also discuss the humanitarian crisis caused by the blocked crossing points. The death of Margo Martiashvili and the health concerns of Tamar Gigauri are a few of these humanitarian problems. I have asked the co-chairmen to use everything in their power, to tone down the illegal prevocational behavior and immediate releasement of Dr. Vazha Gaprindashvili.” Said the minister.

Co-chairmen from the UN and OSCE distinguished that they would use every possible measure to deescalate the situation and will work on dialogues extensively to solve these problematic issues.

source