Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II has released a statement regarding the recent situation around Davit Gareji Monastery Complex, calling on the society and clerics for “more sensibility and responsibility” while making comments.

“While negotiations are underway between Georgia and Azerbaijan and when the Church has not yet been involved in discussions, when there are many ways to interact with the Azerbaijan side, when it is possible to resolve the problem with the help of international organizations, ignoring these resources and making sharp statements contradicts our national interests,” the statement reads.

Ilia II said that the analysis of recent developments leaves the impression that “some forces” want to create the tension between Georgia and Azerbaijan, adding “it is inadmissible.”

“We appeal to both Georgia and Azerbaijan authorities to conduct an intensive negotiation law in order to maintain and deepen the friendship between our peoples and our countries. On the other hand, the Georgian Church expresses its readiness to actively participate in this process, ” he added.

Negotiations on the border demarcation became active after Azerbaijan restricted access to some parts of the Davit Gareji monastery complex, located at the border of the two countries, in early May.

The site is a Georgian Orthodox cave monastery complex located in the Kakheti region of Eastern Georgia, on the half-desert slopes of Mount Gareji, 60–70 km southeast of Georgia’s capital Tbilisi. The complex includes hundreds of cells, churches, chapels, refectories and living quarters hollowed out of the rock face.

Part of the complex is located in the Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan, which has many times been the subject of a dispute.

Georgia-Azerbaijani Border Delimitation Commissions reconvened around two weeks ago, held meetings on May 23-24 in Baku had a detailed discussion on non-agreed sections of the inter-state border as about 2/3 of the border between the two states have been agreed but 1/3 still remains disputable.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry reports that experts from both countries and representatives of relevant state agencies also participated in the meeting.

“The parties agreed on the examination of non-agreed sections of the state border at the expert level. The experts will study and evaluate relevant normative-legal documents and cartographic materials relating to the state border,” the ministry added.

By Thea Morrison

