Davit Bakradze, Georgia’s Ambassador to the US congratulated Kelly Degnan on the start of her tenure in Georgia.

“Congratulations to the US Ambassador Kelly Degnan on the start of her tenure in Georgia. I was honored to attend her swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Department of State. I wish her great success & look forward to further strengthening the Georgia-US partnership for the benefit of both nations,” Bakradze wrote on Facebook.

The Georgian Embassy to the US has sent kind wishes to the new Ambassador of the US, stating that they are looking forward to a new stage of strengthening the partnership between the US and Georgia under her tenure.

Kelly Degnan was sworn in as the new U.S. Ambassador to Georgia at the U.S. Department of State on January 17.

The US President Donald Trump presented Degnan for the role in September 2019.

The Senate approved her candidacy in December.

The new US Ambassador to Georgia has 25 years’ diplomatic experience and is a recipient of the Secretary of State’s Expeditionary Service Award.

Before the nomination to the post, Degnan served as the political advisor to the Commander of United States Naval Forces Europe – the United States Naval Forces Africa.

Previously, she was Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States mission to Italy, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Department of State, and Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy in Pristina, Kosovo.

During her 25-year career, Degnan has served as political counselor at the United States mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels, Belgium, senior civilian representative to the Brigade Combat Team Salerno in Khost, Afghanistan, and deputy political counselor at the United States Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

She speaks Italian, French, Turkish and Urdu.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: New US Ambassador to Georgia Takes Oath

source