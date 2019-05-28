The demonstration – Gareji is Georgia; We are the Children of the Caucasus – was held at Davit Gareji Monastery Complex, located at the border with Azerbaijan, by Georgian clerics and public groups on May 29.

The participants of the rally marched along the paths from David Gareji Monastery Complex and made a live chain.

Some of the protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that there were Azerbaijani border guards in the disputed territory and there even occurred one incident when one of the protesters tried to take photos on Azerbaijan-controlled part of the complex.

The rally followed the recent developments regarding the disputable part of the complex with Azerbaijan.

Negotiations on the border demarcation became active after Azerbaijan restricted access to some parts of the Davit Gareji monastery complex, located at the border of the two countries, in early May.

The site is a Georgian Orthodox cave monastery complex located in the Kakheti region of Eastern Georgia, on the half-desert slopes of Mount Gareji, 60–70 km southeast of Georgia’s capital Tbilisi. The complex includes hundreds of cells, churches, chapels, refectories and living quarters hollowed out of the rock face.

Part of the complex is located in the Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan, which has many times been the subject of a dispute.

Georgia-Azerbaijani Border Delimitation Commissions reconvened around two weeks ago, held meetings on May 23-24 in Baku had a detailed discussion on non-agreed sections of the inter-state border as about 2/3 of the border between the two states have been agreed but 1/3 still remains disputable.

The commissions continue negotiations over the issue.

Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the Parliament said it is desirable to wait for the official format and resolve the issue through negotiations.

“Azerbaijan and there are all the resources to solve this issue in a right manner,” he said.

By Thea Morrison

Photo source: Netgazeti

