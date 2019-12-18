Two Georgian sailors who were incarcerated in Lybia in 2017 for illegally crossing the border and trafficking contraband fuel have been released, states the Georgian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vladimer Konstantinidi.

Roman Kakaladze and Geno Komakhidze have left the Libyan prison and will return to Georgia in the nearest future, their lives are not in danger, says the Ministry.

Georgian sailors were apprehended in Lybian territorial waters two years ago. Primarily, the court prosecuted them for illegally crossing the border, smuggling illegal imports and bringing economic harm to the Lybian people.

“Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been actively involved in the process since the first day of detention. Initially, the court charged them with smuggling contraband fuel, for which they were fined over one million dollars. As all embassies were involved in this case, the sanction was also lifted, the fine was not paid”, said Konstantinidi.

Dialogues are ongoing to return the discharged sailors to Georgia as soon as possible.

By B.Alexishvili

