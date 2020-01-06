Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia wishes to the Armenian people for the feast of Epiphany.

“I wish a Happy Nativity and Theophany of Christ to all our Armenian citizens, who celebrate this feast today.

I wish peace, happiness, and prosperity to every family. The love and friendship between our nations have been cemented throughout the centuries, and we will continue building our country together.

I wish you all the best on this holiday,” Georgian PM said.

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Christmas and the Epiphany on January 6th.

By Ana Dumbadze

