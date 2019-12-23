We appreciate the special relationship with Turkey and welcome the deepening of the strategic partnership, – Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the meeting, the sides underscored the trilateral format between Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan and noted that the 8th meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Tbilisi confirms the uniqueness of the format.

In addition, the sides focused on the next meeting of the two countries’ high-level strategic cooperation council, which will be held in Ankara early next year.

They also focused on joint projects in the field of energy and transport, including the Southern Gas Corridor, part of which has just been inaugurated at the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey, and stressed the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Cavusoglu expressed his support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, for which the head of the Georgian government thanked him.

The sides also underlined the importance of Georgia-Turkey cooperation in the field of culture and the dynamics of bilateral high-level visits, which ones again highlights the strategic partnership between the two countries.

By Ana Dumbadze

