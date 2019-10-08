Baku, Azerbaijan, October 8

Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on October 9, Trend reports citing the press service of the Georgian government.

This will be Gakharia’s first official visit as head of the Georgian government, the report said.

The PM also plans to visit Turkey at the end of this month.

In addition, in the near future Gakharia will visit Brussels, where he will meet with the leadership of the European Union.

