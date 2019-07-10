“Naturally, this decision is good and commendable. My personal position is that no barriers should exist in people-to-people relations,” – Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said while commenting on the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to support the imposition of tough economic sanctions on Georgia.

According to the Head of the Georgian Government, people-to-people relations are a crucial issue and significant progress has been achieved in this field in the past few years.

Mamuka Bakhtadze also commented on the recent notorious case amid Rustavi 2 TV journalist Giorgi Gabunia’s offensive speech directed towards Vladimir Putin.

“What happened on Sunday night, those pathological phrases we heard, it is absolutely unacceptable to anyone thinking rationally, especially to our nation, those who are proud of their culture and values. Georgia is facing very difficult challenges now and we all must understand that overcoming these challenges is only possible through unity and consolidation. Any attempt to polarize Georgian society is totally unacceptable. I once again call on everyone to consider this and have a responsibility with regard to any issue,” Mamuka Bakhtadze stated.

According to him, “the government will not let anyone make Georgia a hostage to an aggressive agenda, be it in domestic or foreign policy”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that he is against the imposition of sanctions on Georgia.

“I would not do this because of my respect for the Georgian people,” the Russian President was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

“I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties,” Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.

As for Georgian Rustavi 2 TV journalist Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted him during the live broadcast, Vladimir Putin said that opening a case against Gabunia would be an “honor” for him.

“He does not deserve the honor. Let him keep broadcasting”, Putin noted in response to the deputies of the Russian State Duma, who think that a case should be opened against Gabunia and that he should be extradited to Russia.

“Nobody knew anything about him, but now everybody speaks about him. He has achieved his goal. He was suspended from duties for two months and he went on vacation. Then he will return and they will offer him a job. However, there are people in Georgia who express protest against it,” Putin added.

By Ana Dumbadze

