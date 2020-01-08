The Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia has spoken up about the tragic plane crash that happened near Tehran today, claiming the lives of 176 people. The PM offered condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the tragically deceased aboard the Ukrainian airliner in Tehran,” the PM tweeted.

The Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday. All people on board died on the spot. The exact cause of the crash has yet to be stated. By Nini Dakhundaridze

source