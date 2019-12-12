Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, joins the heads of the GUAM countries and has met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the press office of the Prime Minister of Georgia states.

The PM’s press service said Volodymyr Zelensky hosted the heads of delegations partaking in the plenary session of the GUAM in the President’s Administration in Kyiv.

“Tomorrow, as part of an official visit to Ukraine, a face-to-face meeting between President Zelensky and Prime Minister Gakharia will take place. The head of the Georgian government will also meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov,” the statement reads.

