Georgian officials have responded to ongoing developments and tension in Sokhumi, the capital of the occupied Abkhazia region.

“I am paying close attention to the events in Sokhumi and to the safety, fate and human rights of our citizens in occupied Abkhazia,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has tweeted.

Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, has also responded to the developments in the region.

“Obviously, all the processes and developments in Abkhazia are in our focus, and first of all, our priority is to ensure that any development is peaceful and that the security of the population is not at risk,” the Minister said.

The situation remains tense in the region.

The so-called Security Council of occupied Abkhazia held an extraordinary session on the developments ongoing in Sokhumi yesterday after the opposition and their supporters blocked the so-called Presidential Administration building.

Russian media reports that few persons were injured when protesters broke into the administration building.

The second round of the so-called presidential elections was held in Abkhazia on September 8 last year. According to the de-facto election commission, Raul Khajimba got 47.39% and 46.17% of the population voted for Alkhas Kvitsinia. The opposition does not recognize the results of the elections and calls for its annulment.

Representatives of the opposition and civil activists say they will not go anywhere until Khajimba does not resign.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: Tensions Rising in Sokhumi as Opposition Breaks into the Administrative Building

source