Georgian top officials – President Salome Zurabishvili, Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze have once again raised the issue of the occupation of Georgian territories by Russia at the 13th Georgia Defense and Security Conference (GDSC) being held in Batumi city of the Ajara region on November 6-7.

“Georgia’s main and everyday security concern remains that deriving from the occupied territories, the lack of control over 20% of the whole territory,” President of Georgia said, underlining that the occupation means a constant tension with Russia, endless incidents that could result in more dangerous situations that Georgia is constantly trying to prevent.

“Only during the last week, two humanitarian tragedies occurred: one woman – Margo Matiashvili – died for not having been allowed to use the crossing point and get treatment, another woman Tamar Gigauri is fighting for her life since she was forcefully transferred to Tskhinvali hospital, and not given the chance to get the medical treatment available only on our side of the occupation line. I want to use this forum, and appeal through you to the international community, to the co-chairs of the GID to address urgently this humanitarian tragedy and look for effective solutions,” she added.

Defense Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili also stressed the occupation issue in his speech at the Conference.

“I am convinced that the debates and discussions here will be particularly topical and distinguished by the quality and the results, as we are in a country where 20% of the territory is occupied by the Russian Federation. This year’s Defense and Security Conference will focus on these important issues and the security environment in the Black Sea region. We want to focus particularly on NATO’s commitments, strengthening its eastern borders by enhancing its member states’ deterrence capability as well as Georgia’s role in maintaining regional stability and ensuring international security,” he said, adding that Georgia, as an important partner of the US, EU and NATO, is developing, strengthening and focusing on becoming a member of the security community.

Garibashvili emphasized that Georgia’s strength lines in unity.

“We firmly believe that our strength lies in our unity, both domestically and internationally. By working together, we will create a more stable and secure environment for future generations,” he said.

The Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze noted that 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, 27 years after the occupation of Georgian territories and 5 years after the annexation of Crimea, Russia still remains a major threat.

“We believe that our partners will deliver the Kremlin the message that changing borders in Europe through occupation and aggression is totally unacceptable.” However, as we represent a nation that strives for the principles of democracy, tolerance and justice, we should not be afraid and should not retreat.

He added that Georgians are well aware of the complexity of the security challenges of the Black Sea region as well as of their contribution to resolving these challenges.

“Nevertheless, we are convinced that no third party can determine our future. We are a nation that builds our own future and ensures continuous peace and stability. We are ready to work closely with our international partners to achieve this worthy goal, “said Talakvadze.

The Defense and Security Conference has been a unique form in the region for the last 13 years where challenges to the Euro-Atlantic security and regional stability are discussed.

High-ranking Georgian and foreign politicians, military experts and representatives of civil society, mass media and academic circles are taking part in the conference.

By Ana Dumbadze

