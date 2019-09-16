Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

There are a lot of strong gymnasts at the World Championships, Georgian gymnast Natela Bolataeva told Trend.

Bolataeva made the remarks in Baku following the qualification competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

“I made a small mistake when performing one of the elements,” she said. “I performed well, but I could have performed better. There are a lot of strong gymnasts at the World Championships and we try to keep up.”

Bolataeva stressed that it is easy to perform in Baku as she has already performed in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“The arena is huge, there are many spectators,” she added.

While speaking about the city, Bolataeva emphasized that photos of Baku will appear on her Instagram page.

The competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 16.

The qualification events were held in the individual program on the first day. The gymnasts were demonstrating the exercises with a hoop and a ball.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source