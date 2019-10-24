The Georgian Administration has set up a transnational agency to search and handover the bodies of persons missing in action (MIA) – Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili told correspondents.

As stated by the Minister, 10 distinctive agencies will unite in the commission and its focus will be to conduct thorough and corresponding effort to distinguish the whereabouts of 2300 missing persons. These people who were lost in armed battles are soldiers from both sides and the conflict timeline spans from the ’90s (Abkhazian War) to 2008 (South-Ossetian War).

“I have one news – by the decree of the Georgian Government, an interagency commission was set up to search for and transfer the bodies of persons missing after armed conflicts. The commission comprises ten different agencies involved in this very important humanitarian process.

We can tell you that as a result of the armed conflicts between 1990 and 2008, about 2 500 people have gone missing. Since 2010, two mechanisms have been operating under the auspices of the Red Cross: the Georgian-Abkhazian and the Georgian-Russian-Ossetian mechanisms, as a result of which, 187 burial sights have been opened so far and 178 persons have been identified, the remains of which have been transferred to their families. However, about 2300 people still remain missing, which is a very large figure.

Therefore, we are committed to making our efforts even more effective, of course, together with the Red Cross, which plays a very important role in this process”, the Minister stated.

By Beka Alexishvili

