“The tense situation in our occupied territories can lead to more serious situation at any time and in order to prevent it, it’s necessary to de-escalate the tension and find a solution,” the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, said after the meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is paying an official visit to Georgia on October 6-8.

As Zurabishvili noted, one way to resolve the conflict is to increase the number of EU observers.

“We have talked about the conflict situation, the occupied territories. The tense situation in our occupied territories can turn into a more serious situation at any time and it is necessary to de-escalate it on one hand and to find a solution on the other hand. One direction is to strengthen the existing negotiation formats, as well as other formats where other conflicts can be addressed. The second direction is the expansion of the area of the EU Monitoring Mission”, – she said.

“We also touched upon all the directions, the EU and NATO, where Germany is one of our strongest partners. We also discussed the issues of regional cooperation, cultural cooperation. A memorandum will be signed that will further deepen our relationship. Germany has always been close to our culture. We mentioned the Frankfurt exhibition, which was an important step towards Georgia’s entry into European space. We have agreed to continue this important partnership,” she added.

By Ana Dumbadze

Photo source: Salome Zurabishvili/Facebook

Related Story: PM Gakharia Meets with the German President

source