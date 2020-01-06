The Georgian Foreign Ministry refrains from providing exact information about whether or not the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Georgia within the framework of the Council of Europe’s Ministerial.

“Georgia, as the chair of Council of Europe’s (CoE) Committee of Ministers will host a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of CoE in May.

We are working coordinately with the Secretariat of the Council of Europe, in accordance with the regulations and procedures of CoE,” the Press Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia says.

