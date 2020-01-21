Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani will hold a meeting today with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that during the meeting, special attention will be devoted to the current situation in the occupied regions of Georgia, in particular, the latest developments near the occupation line, including the so-called Akhalgori conflict, the closure of the crossing points and the grave humanitarian conditions on the ground, as well as the continuing illegal process of erecting artificial barriers near the village of Gugutiantkari.

“The Russian occupying forces have erected illegal installations in Gugutiantkari village, Gori Municipality,” the State Security Service of Georgia said on Monday.

“The occupation forces continue provocative actions along the occupation line. They erected illegal installations on the territory controlled by the central government of Georgia in the village of Gugutiantkari, Gori municipality. The process of replacing the barbed wires with the so-called border fences is underway and this is the part of so-called “borderization.” The State Security Service has activated the “hotline” and informed the EUMM,” the Agency has reported.

“It is noteworthy to say that the State Security Service does not have the opportunity to discuss this issue in the framework of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM), which has been terminated by the occupation forces since August 29, 2019,” the statement reads.

By Ana Dumbadze

