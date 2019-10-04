David Zalkaliani met with NATO’s Deputy Secretary-General Rose Gottemoeller. The meeting with the Georgian FM trailed the North-Atlantic Committees visit, in Batumi.

The meeting included dialogues on Georgia’s progress regarding Euro-Atlantic integration, the conditions within the occupied territories and overall reforms the country has taken.

Zalkaliani offered detailed information on the situation inside the occupied territories, including the unrelenting process of ‘Borderization’ and the harsh humanitarian conditions it causes inside the (ABL) Administrative Boundary Line.

The sides debated Georgian inclusion in NATO on a more in-depth scale. The concern was also emphasized on Georgia as an aspiring nation and its important contribution towards communal security commitments. It is noteworthy that the Black Sea security enhancements include thorough dialogue among the Georgian and the NATO representatives.

By Beka Alexishvili

Image Source: mfa.gov.ge

