Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Georgia does not recognize the so-called “local self-government elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a statement by the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

“Reaffirming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia does not recognize the so-called ‘local self-government elections’ conducted in Nagorno-Karabakh on 8 September 2019, and the results thereof,” the statement reads.

As noted in the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law and through the engagement of the international community.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source