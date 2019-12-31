David Zalkaliani, Foreign Minister of Georgia, the country which took over the chairmanship of Council of Europe’s (CoE) Committee of Ministers for a six-month term starting November 27 of 2019, congratulates member states of CoE on 2020 New Year.

In his address, Zalkaliani underlines the priorities of Georgia’s CoE chairmanship that aim at the protection of common values and their strengthening.

He says that Georgia became a member of the Council of Europe 20 years ago and has been since adhering to the main principles of CoE through the development of democracy and supremacy of law, strengthening of state institutions and development of civil society.

He stresses that now when Georgia became the Chairman of the CoE, it has defined contribution to the European values and their strengthening as its main priorities.

“Let the year of 2020 brings peace, positive changes and welfare. I wish you a happy New Year!,” reads the letter of Georgian Foreign Minister.

By Ana Dumbadze

source