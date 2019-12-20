Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has condemned the decision of Russian controlled Tskhinvali to sentence well-known Georgian doctor Vazha Gaprindashvili to one year and nine months in prison and called the illegal detention a “deliberate provocation.”

“We have activated all the levers available and got all the international structures involved for the release of the doctor from illegal detention. The recent decision to send the doctor to almost two years in prison once again confirms that the adduction was a deliberate provocation. I will have immediate communication with co-chairs of Geneva International Discussions to activate the action plan we had in such a case. What happens in terms of the doctor is absolutely unacceptable and fundamental violation of international norms and regulations,” Zalkaliani said.

He added that the government is in continuous communication with the family.

The Georgian State Security Service has released the statement regarding the case, saying that the illegal detention once again reveals the violation of fundamental human rights by the Russian-controlled de facto authorities.

“The illegal imprisonment of Vazha Gaprindashvili is the part of the illegal policy and the occupation regime is fully responsible for it. This decision once again demonstrates fundamental human rights violations in the occupied region and fragile security situation on the ground. The State Security Service will continue its efforts to ensure the release of Vazha Gaprindashvili and to inform international organizations and partner countries of Georgia about this illegal decision,” the Agency said.

Georgian PM’s Special Representative in Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze has stated that the Georgian government will spare no efforts for the release of the doctor.

The family says that they had positive expectations that the doctor would be released and expressed willingness to meet with Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia, urging the local government and the international community to use all levers for his release as “it is the case of dignity.”

Despite the active involvement and efforts of the international community and local authorities, the court in Georgia’s Russian-controlled Tskhinvali region has sentenced well-known Georgian Doctor Vazha Gaprindashvili to one year and nine months in prison for ‘deliberately crossing the border,’ head of Georgia’s Bar Association David Asatiani announced.

The trial was held today.

Gaprindashvili was abducted on November 9 and was sentenced to an illegal, two-month pretrial detention on November 15 in the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali region, where he was allegedly visiting a patient.

By Ana Dumbadze

