David Zalkaliani, Foreign Minister of Georgia, expressed concern about the recent developments and violence in Iraq.

“I am concerned about the escalation of tension and violence in Iraq. We condemn the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Security and protection of diplomatic missions should be ensured in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” Zalkaliani wrote in the social network.

CNN reports that attacks broke out in Baghdad among hundreds of protesters in response to airstrikes in Iraq and Syria conducted by US forces on Sunday.

However, the US Secretary Mike Pompeo said the US “defensive action was aimed at deterring Iran and protecting American lives”.

“Today I spoke with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres following the U.S. response to recent attacks in #Iraq. I made clear that our defensive action was aimed at deterring #Iran and protecting American lives”, he stated.

President Donald Trump also warned the leaders of Iran that they “will be held responsible for any death or destruction” after the attack on the US embassy.

By Ana Dumbadze

source