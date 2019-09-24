Davit Zalkaliani, Foreign Minister of Georgia met with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York late on Monday, September 23.

During the official meeting, the sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues. The Foreign Minister praised positive dynamics in the field of tourism.

The meeting was held within the frames of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Davit Zalikiani informed Iran’s FM about the situation in occupied Georgian territories and officially thanked Iran for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.Image source: Islamic Republic News AgencyBy Nini Dakhundaridze

