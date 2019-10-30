Georgian Ambassador to Jordan, Zaza Kandelaki was met with protest as he initiated a seminar about ‘Georgian and Cherkezyan Cultural Heritage.’ The protestants were members of the Abkhazian diaspora residing in Jordan who tried to disrupt the seminar in Aman.

We asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the matter and their reply was as follows:

“During the event, there was an attempt from Jordan’s Abkhazian diaspora, who were a handful and were trying to interrupt the ongoing seminar. Though their attempt was highly unsuccessful. The Seminar was held effectively and the pathos of every speaker at the event was peaceful and conflict-free.”

The speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of the unison of Caucasus, as the region’s crucial developing factor. It was also accentuated that this ‘unison’ is a decisive matter involving the Abkhazian problem.

By Beka Alexishvili

