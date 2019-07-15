The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan summoned Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze on July 15 amid an incident at Davit Gareji monastery complex, the Azerbaijani media reports.

“Unfortunately, such actions run contrary to the spirit of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and we regard this incident as a provocation aimed at the confrontation between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“We required the Georgian side to investigate the incident, take appropriate measures and inform the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry about the work done,” the statement reads.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, there was a “small incident” between locals and Azerbaijani border guards on the Davit-Gareji section, though the situation was defused timely and now is “calm on the ground.”

On July 14, information was spread through social media that the situation was tense at David Gareji. Namely, public activists said that Azerbaijani border guards took icons from the Monastery and handed them to Georgian guards, signifying that the territory no longer belongs to the Georgian side. Locals then forced the Azerbaijani border guards from the territory. Now public activists claim that the situation is calm at David Gareji.

The situation at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been tense over the last several months amid negotiations between Georgia and Azerbaijan on the border, which has not been agreed upon since the collapse of Soviet Union in 1991.

By Ana Dumbadze

source