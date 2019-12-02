Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice, Tea Tsulukiani, and the delegation of the Justice Ministry left for Hague to participate in the 18th Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As the Ministry of Justice states, the main purpose of the visit is to make a statement on behalf of Georgia to the ICC member states that Georgia will be nominated as a candidate for ICC judge position in 2020.

“Specifically, in December 2020, within the framework of the 19th ICC Assembly of States Parties, which includes 123 States, 6 vacancies will be selected for appointment of judges from different regions. Among them, one judge will be elected from Eastern Europe, because the term of the Czech judge expires soon. Georgia will nominate a candidate for this position, whose national competition will be held in full compliance with the Rome Statute and the Assembly Resolution requirements. In addition to Georgia, the following countries can be nominated from Eastern Europe: Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia” writes the Ministry.

During the visit, the Vice Premier of Georgia will also meet with officials of the International Criminal Court. The lobby of the Ministry of Justice also includes Deputy Minister of Justice, Gocha Lortkipanidze and Head of the Department of State Representation in International Courts of the Ministry of Justice, Beka Dzamashvili.

By B.Alexishvili

