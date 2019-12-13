Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova have signed an agreement to form an integrated economic zone and to extend a free trade agreement.

The agreement was signed yesterday in Kyiv, Ukraine by Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia and heads of the member states of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), a regional transnational organization which includes Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“This is another step forward, which aims to create a unified economic zone that will allow these states to trade freely with each other. [Free trade] is a priority for Georgia. Our country enjoys a free trade regime with many states and this is an important issue for us,” said Irakli Chikovani, the PM’s spokesman.

The expansion of economic relations, transport, energy, free trade and tourism were some of the issues touched upon in the agreement.

