The Foreign Ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey have made collective statements at the Ceremonial Palace of Georgia earlier today.

Prior to the pronouncements, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey authorized a joint proclamation of the eighth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers in Tbilisi.

As Georgian FM Zalkaliani said, the sides assessed the progress in trilateral cooperation and discussed contemporary regional and global developments.

During the gathering, special notice was waged towards the discussion on cooperative transport-energy projects.

Views were exchanged on the significance of the realization of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCGP) project, as well as, the role of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey in the transportation of the energy resources.

The sides expressed gratitude about the prosperous projects of Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE).

Foreign ministers also conversed on the importance of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline which connects Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

“Glad to host my friend and colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu in Tbilisi for trilateral meeting of [our nations]! Good discussion on how to strengthen strategic partnership, enhance political and economic cooperation between two countries.” David Zalkaliani wrote on Twitter.

By B.Alexishvili

source