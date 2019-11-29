In May of 2021, Georgia will host the annual meeting of the ADB (Asia Development Bank), the Finance Minister has reported. Ivane Matchavariani made the relevant announcement at a briefing held right after the Government sitting.

Matchavariani said that the decision was made by the council of ADB.

“It has been confirmed that the annual ADB meeting of 2021 will take place in Georgia. To the best of your recollection, the 2015 annual meeting of EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) occurred in Georgia. That was a very important point for our country as the EBRD is one of the most high-ranking institutes in the world. That being said, the ADB annual meeting taking place in Georgia carries even bigger importance, as it is more of a large-scale event; it has a bigger number of participants and implies a lot of events happening within the frames of the meeting,” said the Finance Minister.

Matchavariani also reported that shortly, a special delegation from the headquarters of the ADB will be visiting Georgia and a creative team will be starting the planning and organizing process for this significant event.By Nini Dakhundaridze

Image source: MOF Georgia.

source