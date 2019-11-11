Georgia will take over the chairmanship of Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers for a six-month term starting November 27.

Georgia became a member of the Council of Europe on April 27, 1999. As stated by the CoE, the chair “acts in a neutral way and ensures that the rules and guidelines are respected”. It further “guides the discussions, puts proposals to the vote and announces decisions”.

Maria Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, has arrived in Tbilisi for an official visit regarding the upcoming presidency of Georgia. This is her first official visit as Secretary General. She is scheduled to hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Georgia, the President, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The chairmanship will be passed from France to Georgia at a meeting held in in Strasbourg on November 27.

source