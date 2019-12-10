In the framework of their Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers, the government of Georgia had made a voluntary contribution of €500,000 towards the CoE projects, the Council of Europe reports.

CoE says the funds will support the priorities of the Georgian chairmanship: human rights and environmental protection; citizen participation in decision-making; child-friendly justice – converging experience on restorative justice in Europe, strengthening democracy through education, culture and youth engagement.

The agreement was signed on 27 November 2019 by Mr. David Zalkaliani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, and by Ms. Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

By Ana Dumbadze

