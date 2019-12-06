BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

An office of the largest construction-development holding in Georgia, ORBI Group, was opened in Baku on Dec.5, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the CEO of the company Irakli Khvedelidze.

“Our group’s new office was opened in Baku and this is the 56th office of our company abroad. And today, representing Georgian business here, we hope that it will become a bridge for further development of relations with Azerbaijani business,” Khvedelidze noted.

According to him, ORBI Group is the largest real estate company in the region.

“Our company represents Batumi and I want to note that Baku and Batumi are very similar. During the Rothschilds, the first railway was open between these cities. Our cooperation continues to this day,” the director emphasized.

“Baku is a city of hospitable people, and I am glad to start a business in this country,” Khvedelidze said.

According to the director, he is proud to have contributed to Georgian-Azerbaijani relations.

ORBI Group – the largest construction-development holding in Georgia, the first company in the region that started to build high-rise hotel complexes. For the past 20 years, more than 1.5 million square meters were built and the number of employees has reached 6,000 people.

—

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source