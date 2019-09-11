Georgia has new ambassadors to Ukraine, Kuwait and Vatican.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reports that Teimuraz Sharashidze will serve as Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine, Konstantine Zhenti will be Georgia’s Ambassador in Kuwait and Ketevan Bagration-Mukhranbatoni will take the post of Ambassador in the Vatican.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Ukraine, Teimuraz Sharashenidze previously served as Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, he was Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria as well. For years he served as Consul General of Georgia in Turkey and Bulgaria.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Kuwait, Konstantine Zhgenti served as Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2013-2018. During his many years in the Foreign Ministry, he held various diplomatic posts. At various times he served as the Director of the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, as well as the Director of the Department of European and American Countries, Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Austria and Hungary.

The Foreign Ministry reports that Ketevan Bagration-Mukhranbatoni was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Holy See (Vatican). She served as Georgia’s ambassador to the Vatican in 2004-2014.

