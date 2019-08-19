HBO’s hit drama “Game of Thrones” came to an end after eight seasons earlier this spring, much to the dismay of many diehard fans around the globe. But the man whose work inspired it all — author George R.R. Martin — didn’t seem too upset by the show’s conclusion.

Martin, who penned the series on which “Thrones” was based, told “The Guardian” the stress of finishing his next book to “stay ahead” of the show was “enormous.”

“There were a couple of years where, if I could have finished the book, I could have stayed ahead of the show for another couple of years and the stress was enormous,” said the writer. Martin released the fifth book in the fantasy series in 2011, as the drama was just hitting viewers’ TV screens.

While Martin explained that the show “completely changed” his life, he didn’t seem totally distraught over its finale. “Having the show finish is freeing, because I’m at my own pace now,” said the author. “I have good days and I have bad days and the stress is far less, although it’s still there … I’m sure that when I finish ‘A Dream of Spring’ you’ll have to tether me to the Earth.”

