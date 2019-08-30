Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

The preliminary concept of the general plan of Baku has already been prepared and submitted to Azerbaijan State Committee for City Building and Architecture, said Adviser to Chairman of the committee Rufat Mahmud, Trend reports.

According to him, this is the first phase of the ongoing work.

“Currently, maps of Baku are being developed on a scale of 1:10,000 and 1:25,000, covering transport, engineering and communication systems and environmental protection issues. The third phase will begin before the end of the year, and the fourth phase, which is the approval of the general plan of Baku, is expected to be completed by October next year,” Mahmud said.

