Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov, who was forced to leave Georgia following anger at his speech from the seat of the Georgian Parliament Speaker, believes that there is nothing unusual in the fact that he sat in Parliament Speaker’s chair, as it was in accordance with the protocol and the decision of the Georgian government.

Gavrilov hopes that “all those people who attacked and threatened him in Tbilisi will be punished”.

Supposedly, firstly he meant Akaki Bobokhidze, MP of “European Georgia”, who was especially aggressive to Russian Delegation.

According to Gavrilov, there was an attempt of revolution in Georgia.

“I was invited to sit in the chair of the Parliament Speaker of Georgia by Georgian side”, MP of the Russian Duma said in the interview with TV channel РОССИЯ 1.

He also said that he, as the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, had rights to lead the sessions scheduled in Tbilisi. Additionally, the place for the sessions – the Parliament building, was selected by the Georgian government.

“According to our regulations and protocol, the meeting should be led by the President and the Secretary-General.

We lead the session from the presidium. I had nothing against holding the session at any other place and I was ready to work even on a small chair… But Georgians thought that it would be right to strengthen the international image of the hospitable country by hosting the delegations of 23 countries in the hall of parliament. I, as the President, opened the session and was leading it.

Gavrilov says that the severe protest was unexpected for him after he received security guarantees from the Georgian government.

“Obviously, we were all shocked. The entire Assembly, including the African delegation, left the session hall in solidarity and we resumed working at the hotel where there was also a risk of the attack. But we still held the session and, in fact, we were attacked while leaving the hotel”, he said.

Gavrilov said that the attackers were radicals and, according to their behaviors, they were in “inadequate conditions”.

The Communist MP of the Russian Duma also said that the accident damaged Georgia’s reputation the most.

“Considering that relations between us (Russia and Georgia) are being strengthened in tourism and economic sectors, there is a desire to stop this positive development… Imagine what does it mean for Georgia’s reputation to invite guests, guarantee their security, and then attack them with murder threats. I think these are not Georgians with traditional meaning. These are the radicals who fight to be in government through using any methods, including anti-Russian rhetoric and the destruction of the international image of Georgia”, Gavrilov stated.

By Ana Dumbadze

