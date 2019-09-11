Today, on September 11, the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili met US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia, Laura K. Cooper in Tbilisi.

The MoD spreads information that the Georgian and US officials discussed the possibilities of strengthening military cooperation between Georgia and the USA, while also touching upon the desired development of the system of Georgia’s territorial defense and the contribution Georgia makes along with the US in the international safety.

Garibashvili and Cooper talked about the renewal of the agreement formed between the US and Georgia about the cooperation in the field of defense and safety. The renewal document will be signed shortly when the US Minister of Defense visits Georgia.

Garibashvili emphasized the meaning of strong partnership between the US and Georgia and thanked the US government for political and practical support that the States have shown for Georgia.

“We have a great possibility to deepen our strategic partnership. This depends greatly upon the successful reforms that Georgia has made in the Ministry of Defence. I am looking forward to continuing cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of Georgia,” stated Laura K. Cooper.

It is Garibashvili’s first working week as the Minister of Defence. The Georgian parliament declared the vote of confidence to the recomposed Government and candidate for Prime Minister at the plenary session on September 8. By Nini Dakhundaridze

source