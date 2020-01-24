BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant is capable to provide all cities and districts of the country with modern vehicles, buses and electric buses, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

“For the first time, an experimental bus with a CNG gas engine assembled at the plant in 2016 was demonstrated to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to the Ganja Automobile Plant,” the chairman added.

“These buses are convenient in operation in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit and in other cities of the country,” Fatiyev said. “The fuel consumption complies with the Euro-5 environmental standard.”

“The buses with the CNG engine, which were demonstrated to the president, have 279-horsepower Mercedes-Benz Euro-5 engine and an Allison automatic transmission system that provides mileage of 600 kilometers with 276 cubic meters of compressed methane (200 atmospheres),” the chairman said.

“The buses with 26 seats are for about 100 passengers,” Fatiyev said. “There are special places for wheelchairs. Special video surveillance cameras and sound equipment may be installed in these buses at the request of the customer for a driver to be able to communicate with passengers.”

“E-321 electric buses equipped with the latest technologies were experimentally assembled for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2019,” the chairman said. “These vehicles are the most modern buses in the world that operate on electrical energy.”

“Electric buses are very beneficial from an environmental point of view and fuel economy,” Fatiyev said. “Buses with 26 seats may carry 83 passengers. The buses have been provided with air conditioning system, as well as an information monitor and video surveillance system.”

“An accumulator of the electric bus that can move at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour is fully charged within six minutes through the RGZP / G / 300KW 600V-EN charging station in urban mode,” the chairman said.

