The world of Westeros is back in the spotlight as filming for the “Game of Thrones” prequel is underway — and in a location fans know very well, CNN reports.

Film production for the untitled show has begun in Northern Ireland, according to the Belfast Telegraph. The local media outlet reports that shooting sites across the province of Belfast were being set up last week.

HBO has ye to comment on the issue.

The HBO drama has filmed in parts of Northern Ireland for scenes before, including the Red Wedding and the Battle of the Bastards.

The final episode of “Thrones” brought in a series record of 19.3 million viewers.

HBO previously said Naomi Watts will play “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” in the project from creators Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin.

The series will be set thousands of years before the events already seen in the “Thrones” series. It will follow the world’s “descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” a description read.

