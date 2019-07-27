“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss will soon be leaving HBO, the network that homed their show for a decade, Metro says.

The duo created and ran the epic show throughout its eight seasons that concluded in May 2019.

However, David and Dan are set to seek a deal with competitor studios, with the pair having recent meetings at Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney/FX.

As claimed by The Hollywood Reporter, the creators are looking for a deal valued at $200 million (£160.7 million) which would surpass Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s deal of $150 million (£120.5 million) with Amazon.

‘People are throwing open doors and throwing money around’ said HBO programming executive Casey Bloys in May.

‘I think they’re doing the right thing and seeing what’s out there.’ This follows the announcement of David and Dan signing to direct a Star Wars trilogy, with a penned release date of December 2022.

While the last series of Game Of Thrones achieved record breaking 32 nominations at the Emmys, it was tarnished by major backlash to the ending, including the deaths of Cersei and Jaime Lannister and Daenerys’ bout of madness.

The backlash of the series resulted in the pair dropping out of attendance from San Diego Comic Con 2019.

