Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev.

“My first official visit to Azerbaijan is not accidental since we are sure that with this visit we will prove to our friends and enemies that there are no problems between Georgia and Azerbaijan that cannot be resolved friendlily”

Throughout the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of vital importance, including major aspects of strategic partnership and joint regional projects. Georgian PM accentuated that partnership between the two states had upgraded to an international level, especially with regards to economic, transport, trade and energy spheres.

Head of the Georgian Government expressed gratitude towards President of Azerbaijan for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Aliyev complimented Gakharia on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Georgia. He also thanked the PM for officially traveling to Azerbaijan in his newly attained positioned.

“This confirms that Georgia and Azerbaijan are close friends and partners. Georgia is the closest friend, neighbor and partner. We are linked by history, geography and that serve as important factors for the development of relations,” stated Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan also underlined that affairs amongst the peoples were very important and that Azerbaijanis living in Georgia and Georgians living in Azerbaijan played a big role in the development of these relations.

