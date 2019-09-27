Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Surra-Duz Bilici-Gorghan-Chinarlar highway in Shabran district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 12 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting nine residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people.

