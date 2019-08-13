When “Friends” first debuted on NBC almost 25 years ago, it was pretty much an instant hit. Millions upon millions tuned in every week to see what Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler were up to in New York City.

The cast—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry—became household names overnight. And now, all these years later, the show is just as popular as ever thanks to new generations of viewers’ discovering the Central Perk gang on Netflix.

To celebrate the show’s big anniversary and long-lasting popularity, “Friends” will be appearing on the big screen. According to Entertainment Weekly, on September 23, September 28, and October 2, more than 1,000 theaters across the United States will feature four episodes per night. Not only that, the screenings will feature exclusive new interviews and never-before-seen content, Glamour reports.

“The cultural impact that “Friends” continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” Warner Bros. Television Group president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian told EW. “It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters—for the first time ever!—so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite “Friends” scenes in a new way.”

Here are the episodes that will be screened in theaters:

Night one: “Pilot—ReDo,” “The One With the Black Out,” “The One With the Birth,” “The One Where Ross Finds Out.”

Night two: “The One With the Prom Video,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One With the Morning After,” “The One With the Embryos.”

Night three: “The One With Chandler in a Box,” “The One With Ross’s Wedding–Part 2,” “The One Where Everyone Finds Out,” “The One Where Ross Got High.”

source