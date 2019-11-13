The Ambassador of France to Georgia Diégo Colas visited Odzisi, the neighboring village to the occupied Akhalgori region. Odzisi offers a clear view of the occupied village of Akhmaji where a Russian army base is located.

The French Embassy to Georgia has released a statement, reporting on the Ambassador’s visit to the border. Before departing to the village of Odzisi, the French Ambassador met with the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) representatives in Mtskheta. The head of EUMM Field Office Mtskheta (FOM) accompanied Ambassador Colas to the occupation line.

Ambassador Colas, once more, underlined the French support of Georgian territorial unity. Colas stated that considering the intense situation at the borderline of Georgia’s occupied territories, the EUMM assists the set of already complicated circumstances, not letting it escalate any further.

The French Ambassador to Georgia let his Twitter followers know about his visit to village Odzisi. “Went to the ADL today to show support to the EUMM. The EU acts courageously for security in Georgia and deserves support, not unjustified criticism. Recalled French support for the territorial integrity of Georgia,” reads the tweet of Ambassador Colas.

By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: Ambassade de France en Géorgie Facebook.

