Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day in honor of brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi’s 650th anniversary is a symbolic act, chairperson of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, people’s artist, professor, well-known composer Frangiz Alizade said, Trend reports.

“Not only poems are read, musical works are written, but new trees are planted in honor of Nasimi,” Alizade added. “This is an incredible gift in memory of the great thinker.”

“The programs aimed at improving the environment and increasing green spaces in Baku always gladden,” the chairperson added. “Baku has changed. Trees are planted along roadsides and in parks. We are very pleased because the city is being changed for the better.”

“These programs are also being implemented by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and we have even seen recently that she was personally planting trees in central park, which is inspiring,” the chairperson added.

Alizade emphasized that the initiative announced by Mehriban Aliyeva delighted her.

The chairperson admitted that she always supports the initiatives aimed at improving the Azerbaijani ecology, which is part of the world, which means that we help the planet in this difficult period to survive and become more comfortable for living.

Alizade added that she will take part in the tree planting campaign with pleasure.

