Zacharie Gross, Senior Foreign Affairs Counselor OF France, has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan, replacing Aurélia Bouchez, who has been appointed to other post, Trend reports referring to the Legifrance.

France recognized the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 3, 1992.

Azerbaijan and France established diplomatic relations on February 21, 1992. France Embassy was established in Baku on March 16, 1992. The Azerbaijani Embassy was established in Paris on October 20, 1994.

